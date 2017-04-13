BMW M2 CS And GTS To Launch By March 2019

The BMW M2 seems set to welcome two new variants in the next two years, both aimed at increasing performance of the M division’s entry-level model.
Bimmer Post has received word that ordering for the long-rumored M2 CS will commence in January 2018 before production commences next March. Numerous M2 CS prototypes have been spied testing in recent months and allegedly, the car will ditch the M2’s single turbo N55 3.0-liter straight-six in favour of the twin-turbo S55 engine of the M3 and M4 with power detuned to around the 410 hp mark.
Perhaps of even more interest than the upcoming M2 CS is that it will be followed up by an even more extreme model, the M2 GTS.
This model will retain the S55 engine but deliver upwards of 450 hp and commence production exactly 12 months after the CS. Unlike the CS, it will have a restricted production run. Current word suggests just 999 units may be built.
If the M2 GTS follows a similar recipe to the M4 GTS, it should also adopt a number of weight saving measures over the standard car and the CS. Additionally, a selection of new carbon fiber components seem inevitable.
Rendering via X-Tomi Design