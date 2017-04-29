BMW M3 CSL Duo Is Pure Motoring Nirvana

Ask any petrol head what their favorite version of the E46 was, and most, if not all, will tell you the CSL.
BMW only made 1,400 examples, none of which were sold in North America. All of them focused on weight saving and performance improvements, which resulted into a car that weighed 110kg (243lbs) less than the regular M3, and brought 17hp more, for a total of 360hp.
This makes the E46 CSL one of the most collectible M3s to date, so we can understand the fact that many of them have been retired from the road, and put into storage, as their price can only go up, from this point.
Despite its rarity, HexagonClassics in the UK got their hands on not just one, but two right-hand drive M3 CSLs, both in pristine condition, and with low mileage.
Finished in black, the first one was made in 2003, has 37,500 miles (60,350km) on the clock, and comes with a £64,995 ($83,188) price. The silver M3 CSL is 1 year newer, and was driven for 20,200 miles (32,509km), which is why it's significantly more expensive, at £79,995 ($102,386).