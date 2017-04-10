BMW M3 Wears Porsche's Famed Riviera Blue

Yas Marina Blue has become one of the most recognizable colors of the F80-generation BMW M3 and for the most part, looks pretty special. This M3 however, takes things to an entirely new level.
We're not sure if this M3 has been painted or foil-wrapped in Riviera Blue, a color directly from Porsche and arguably, one of the best looking finishes in its extensive palette. While this M3 is no 911, the color works just as well on the high-performance sedan.
Alongside the paint, this M3 has benefited from a number of modifications courtesy of TAG Motorsports. These changes include a clear-bra protection film that give the paint a satin finish and make it truly unique. Additionally, the car includes a number of elements from BMW M Performance Parts such as the carbon fiber diffuser, carbon front splitter, carbon deck lid spoiler, carbon wing mirrors and gloss black kidney grilles.
Elsewhere, TAG has outfitted the M3 with an aftermarket intake and exhaust with 102 mm tips and a GIAC ECU flash. To complement the increased power achieved by these upgrades, carbon ceramic brakes have also been fitted and joined by a set of Riviera Blue calipers.
When complete with a set of KW Suspension coilovers, HRE wheels that measure 20x10 at the front and 20x12 at the rear, this is surely one of the best looking M3s we've ever come across, wouldn't you agree?