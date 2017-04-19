BMW M4 CS Barks At Skydivers In Official Promo

The BMW M4 CS may be down on power from standard versions of the Mercedes-AMG C63 and Alfa Romeo Guilia Quadrifoglio but given the M division’s history of creating some of the most dynamic sports sedans in history, it has every chance of being faster around a racetrack.
Fittingly, BMW took the M4 CS to a racetrack in its first official promo film but rather than racing its four-wheel rivals, is instead pitted against a trio of skydivers.
Although the clip itself is quite high-paced and shows some impressive car control on the part of the driver, the loud music almost completely masks the sound of the fettled twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. That’s a shame because we still don’t know if the M4 CS sounds any better than an M4 Competition or is anywhere near as pleasant as the C63 or Giulia.
What we do know is that like the even more hardcore M4 GTS that came before it, the M4 CS isn’t cheap. In fact, it is €40,200 more than the regular M4 Coupe in Germany and is expected to set customers back over $100,000 in North America.
For that swollen price tag, owners will enjoy 454 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque as well as 10 kg (22 lbs) in weight savings over the M4 Competition Package. Additionally, the M4 CS receives tweaked springs and dampers, larger roll bars and can be optioned with 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers. It also lapped the Nurburgring in 7 min and 38 seconds, just 10 seconds shy of the GTS.