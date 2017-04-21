BMW M5 Screams Its V8 Symphony During Track Testing

The super sedan industry has come a long way in recent years and despite being just six years old, the F10 M5 is effectively a dinosaur, particularly when compared to the brand new Mercedes-AMG E63.
Thankfully, BMW is preparing to resolve this issue with the 2018 M5 and recently brought a disguised prototype to the Nurburgring to put its through its paces.
We already know that power for the new M5 will come from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine delivering over 600 hp. This engine will be coupled to a modified transmission sending power through all four wheels in a first for a non-SUV model from the M division.
In case you're wondering, the M550i is technically from the M Performance brand and is not considered a thoroughbred M car.
Beyond the simple inclusion of a more powerful engine and all-wheel drive, we expect the new BMW M5 to be worlds apart from the current car in terms of vehicle dynamics and handling. For starters, it is based around an entirely new chassis and will make use of new suspension components. Additionally, BMW has confirmed that it will get a drift mode, just like the E63 S.
BMW is expected to reveal the 2018 M5 at September’s Frankfurt Auto Show.