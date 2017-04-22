BMW Never Made An M5 E39 Touring, So This Guy Did It For You

Audi may have the RS6 Avant and Mercedes the E63 Estate, but excluding the E34 and E61 of the past, BMW doesn’t have an M5 Touring in its lineup and doesn’t intend on making a new one either.
So, what do you do if your favorite ever 5-Series generation was the E39, want the practicality of a wagon and the power of the M5? From the factory, BMW could never tick all those boxes. Thankfully, one E39 Wagon owner didn’t let that get in the way of creating a truly unique 5-Series that will make any M enthusiast salivating.
Currently for sale on Bring a Trailer, this BMW started life out as a 540i Wagon. However, the previous owner had it outfitted with the bodywork, interior, and most importantly, the drivetrain of an E39 M5. That means it has a 4.9-liter V8 engine which when new, delivered a more than adequate 400 hp. Unfortunately, M5 brakes haven’t been included in the transformation, meaning it is left with stock 540i ones.
Nevertheless, this ‘M5 Wagon’ has a custom exhaust, lowered H&R front springs and stock M5 wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The cabin has also been fitted with black and grey leather seats from an M5 and an aftermarket head unit.
The price of all this M5 goodness? At the time of writing, the highest bid was sitting at just $22,500, making the car an absolute bargain in our eyes.