BMW Reveals Every Detail Of M550i xDrive And 530e iPerformance In Mega Gallery [164 Pics]

BMW has just released 164 images of the impressive new M550i xDrive that debuted late last year as well as its cheaper and less powerful sibling, the 2018 530e iPerformance.
As we’ve documented in the past, the new M550i xDrive has grabbed headlines because it is quicker than the outgoing F10-generation M5. Significantly quicker in fact.
On a sprint from 0-62 mph (100 km/h), the M550i xDrive completes the feat in just 4.0 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than the outgoing M5. This comes despite the fact that rather than a storming 552 hp and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) produced by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, the new model pushes out 456 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm of torque). The key contributor to the increased performance is an all-wheel drive system, proving that traction can be more important than brute force.
As for the 2018 530e iPerformance, it utilizes the same 2.0-liter turbo four and electric motor as the 330e to deliver a total of 248 hp and 310 lb-ft of twisting force. This results in a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time of 6.1 seconds and a 130 mph top speed, easily enough forward thrust for the average driver.