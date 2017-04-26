BMW Unveils The Hydrogen Refueling Station Of The Future

BMW Designworks has teamed up with Shell to create a new hydrogen refueling station.
Currently on display at the Hannover Messe, the refueling station is called Oasis and is a radical departure from traditional hydrogen refueling stations which are based on pumps meant for conventional fuels.
The Oasis features a unique I-shaped design with a larger pillar that "elegantly rises upwards creating a beacon" for customers. The station also has a clean design as BMW decided to hide all the mechanical parts outside of view.
Besides looking futuristic, the Oasis boasts a unique user experience as customers are greeted by large digital display that provides an overview of the refueling process as well as important information such as the price of hydrogen as well as the remaining refueling time.
BMW didn't stop there as designers created a new "pick up and mount mechanism" for the refueling nozzle. The company was coy on specifics but said the mechanism allows the nozzle to be removed and returned in an intuitive way.
In a statement, Shell's Hydrogen General Manager said "We are pleased to have collaborated with Designworks in the development of a new hydrogen dispenser that will allow us to provide customers an improved hydrogen experience. It will not only make refueling seamless, it will also help make hydrogen fuel an even more attractive option in the future”.