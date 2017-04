BMW X7 Full-Size SUV Begins Nurburgring Testing Phase

PHOTO GALLERY

Just because the X7 will be BMW's largest ever SUV , doesn't mean the Bavarian automaker will let it disappoint its future owners in terms of handling.Hence these tests it's undergoing at the Nurburgring, a place where don't normally expect to find large seven-seater models such as the X7.Yet, underneath all that camouflage lies a stretched version of BMW's CLAR platform , which has already been deployed in service of the new 7- and 5-series models, and will eventually underpin the all-new X5 and even 3-Series in the near future.The fact that the upcoming X7 will feature three rows of seats and will have over 5 meters in length means that it should prove a particularly attractive proposition for both U.S. as well as Chinese buyers. Once it hits showrooms, the X7 is expected to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS or the Range Rover, but something like a Lincoln Navigator as well.Powering the X7 should be a range of both petrol as well as diesel units (depending on market), with a four-cylinder version a possibility, but only in PHEV form. According to, the X7 could get the new twin-turbo V8 that's set to debut in the next BMW M5, which in turn could be used for an X7 M model , if BMW's interested in challenging the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 directly.As for looks and tech, we expect the X7 to differ from the X5, though not significantly. It should however feature all the latest on-board gadgets currently available in the 7-Series and 5-Series models - which it turn would make it one of the most technologically advanced full-size SUVs in the world.The new BMW X7 is expected to arrive sometime next year, with prices starting at around €100,000 (over $100,000).