Bone-Stock Chrysler Pacifica Smokes 2017 Toyota 86 In Drag Race

Yes, you read that right, the Chrysler Pacifica is actually faster than the facelifted Toyota 86 Now, we would normally keep the result a surprise, but it's not often that a bone-stock minivan makes a case for itself on the drag strip, against a sports car , as this was the outcome posted by the folks over atAnd to understand what makes the successor of the Town & Country quicker than the Toyota 86, we need to look at the minivan's specs: the 3.6-liter V6 produces 287hp and 262lb-ft (355Nm) of torque. FCA also offers a detuned version of the same mill, with a 16 kWh battery pack, in the hybrid version of the car.At the other end, the 2017 Toyota 86 , which came to replace the defunct Scion FR-S, uses a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, which pushes out 205hp and 156lb-ft (212Nm) of torque, with a manual gearbox, while the automatic variant is good for 200hp.There's obviously a big weight difference between the two , but with the right driver behind the wheel, the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is the vehicle to place your bets on, during a drag race.