Boxing Champ Anthony Joshua Gets Bespoke Range Rover From SVO

Boxing heavyweight world champ, Anthony Joshua recently took delivery of a personalized Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic ahead of his April 29th title match against Wladimir Klitschko.The vehicle features lots of enhancements from SVO , including a unique 'World Champion Graphite' pain finish and the new SVO Design Pack, which had never been added to a Range Rover before. The SVO Design Pack not only adds a number of highly distinctive exterior enhancements to the regular car, but also provides customers with more options when personalizing their vehicle - such as unique front and rear bumpers, new side vents, side sills and a unique grille.said Anthony Joshua.The champ then went on to add that the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic isAside from the World Champion Graphite exterior color, Joshua and SVO also worked on adding the following features to the car: diamond-quilted leather interior, sport equipment storage unit in the trunk, chrome B-pillar badge with his signature, door handles with unique boxing glove pattern surrounds, engraved signature aluminum letter box finishers on the door panels and Anthony Joshua-inscribed treadplates.As for performance, the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is powered by a 550 PS (542 HP) 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, that also sends 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque to the road with the help of an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. It will get from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.1 seconds.