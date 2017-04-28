Boxing Champ Anthony Joshua Gets Bespoke Range Rover From SVO

Boxing heavyweight world champ, Anthony Joshua recently took delivery of a personalized Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic ahead of his April 29th title match against Wladimir Klitschko.
The vehicle features lots of enhancements from SVO, including a unique 'World Champion Graphite' pain finish and the new SVO Design Pack, which had never been added to a Range Rover before. The SVO Design Pack not only adds a number of highly distinctive exterior enhancements to the regular car, but also provides customers with more options when personalizing their vehicle - such as unique front and rear bumpers, new side vents, side sills and a unique grille.
"I am preparing meticulously for Wembley on April 29th, no stone has been left unturned and I will enter the ring ready for a battle," said Anthony Joshua. "I spend a lot of time on the road traveling to Sheffield during my training camps so I am in-credibly grateful to Land Rover and the SVO team for their assistance."
The champ then went on to add that the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is "the pinnacle of luxury and performance and it has been a pleasure to partner with the SVO team to create a version unique to my tastes. I had a fantastic experience in specifying this Range Rover, and the level of design detail in the finished vehicle is stunning, from the boxing glove emblems in the door handles to the custom storage unit for my training equipment."
Aside from the World Champion Graphite exterior color, Joshua and SVO also worked on adding the following features to the car: diamond-quilted leather interior, sport equipment storage unit in the trunk, chrome B-pillar badge with his signature, door handles with unique boxing glove pattern surrounds, engraved signature aluminum letter box finishers on the door panels and Anthony Joshua-inscribed treadplates.
As for performance, the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is powered by a 550 PS (542 HP) 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, that also sends 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque to the road with the help of an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. It will get from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.1 seconds.