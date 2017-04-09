Brabus' 850 XL Widestar Is The Mercedes-AMG GLS63's Evil Twin

If you don't want to wait until Maybach launch their GLS-based SUV in about two years time, getting something with a Brabus badge might be the way to go.
What's great about the GLS is the fact that it's not just massively comfortable and well-made, but also practical and with the right engine, very quick.
As you can imagine, performance isn't really an issue with the Brabus 850 XL Widestar. It's based on the stock Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, itself a pretty potent car, rated at 585 PS. It can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, and max out at 250 km/h (155 mph).
Thanks to Brabus, those numbers get even sweeter, with maximum power output hitting 850 PS, and the zero to 100 figure showing 4.2 seconds - making it as quick as a Mercedes-AMG A45. As for top speed, someone driving the 850 XL Widestar could accelerate all the way to 300 km/h (186 mph), as you could with a Bentley Bentayga.
As for visuals, this car here gets the Brabus styling treatment both outside and in. As imposing as that exterior may be (carbon fiber aero kit & 23" wheels), it's the interior that really impresses thanks to the leather with gold accents combo.
Furthermore, the car features a two seat setup in the back, which is what most luxury buyers look for in top of the line models. It's not a family SUV as much as it is a very clear statement on speed and luxury.