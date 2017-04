Brabus' 850 XL Widestar Is The Mercedes-AMG GLS63's Evil Twin

PHOTO GALLERY

If you don't want to wait until Maybach launch their GLS-based SUV in about two years time, getting something with a Brabus badge might be the way to go.What's great about the GLS is the fact that it's not just massively comfortable and well-made, but also practical and with the right engine, very quick.As you can imagine, performance isn't really an issue with the Brabus 850 XL Widestar . It's based on the stock Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, itself a pretty potent car, rated at 585 PS. It can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, and max out at 250 km/h (155 mph).Thanks to Brabus, those numbers get even sweeter, with maximum power output hitting 850 PS, and the zero to 100 figure showing 4.2 seconds - making it as quick as a Mercedes-AMG A45 . As for top speed, someone driving the 850 XL Widestar could accelerate all the way to 300 km/h (186 mph), as you could with a Bentley Bentayga.As for visuals, this car here gets the Brabus styling treatment both outside and in. As imposing as that exterior may be (carbon fiber aero kit & 23" wheels), it's the interior that really impresses thanks to the leather with gold accents combo.Furthermore, the car features a two seat setup in the back, which is what most luxury buyers look for in top of the line models. It's not a family SUV as much as it is a very clear statement on speed and luxury.