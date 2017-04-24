Brabus Brings Superpowered Benz Lineup To Auto Shanghai

If you're searching for the biggest amount of horsepower per tuner/manufacturer at this year's Shanghai Auto Show, make sure not to walk past the Brabus stand.
This year's collection of supremely powerful Mercedes-Benz models is quite impressive, containing everything from the GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS and the G-Class, to the mighty S-Class, otherwise known as the Rocket.
You'll notice that there are two S-Class variants parked next to each other at the stand, one of them being the regular model, the other being the Maybach version, which is at its best in Rocket 900 form.
In terms of performance, the Rocket 900's biturbo V12 engine delivers 900 PS (888 HP) as well as an intimidating 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) of torque, allowing it to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds, before maxing out at 350 km/h (217 mph).
Of course, this is just one car, and for this year's Shanghai Auto Show, Brabus seems to have brought 8 models in total, which if we were to estimate, would mean you're staring at roughly 6,000 horsepower between those eight cars.
Also, the show concludes this Friday on the 28th, so better hurry if you want to check out these elegant monsters in person.