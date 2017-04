Brabus Drops New Pics Of Mercedes-Maybach Rocket 900

PHOTO GALLERY

In this day and age, the term super-saloon has never been more diverse than when you can have both extreme luxury as well as over-the-top performance in the same package.The Brabus Rocket 900 is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S600 and is mainly aimed at people who look at a Mulsanne Speed and think "oh boy, I'd never make any of my meetings in time with this thing."Let's get serious about it, though. In the end, this car packs a huge amount of power and since this Mercedes goes by the name Rocket 900 , you can pretty much tell where things are heading.Its biturbo V12 engine is good for 900 PS (888hp) and a whopping 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) of torque, leading to a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 3.7 seconds, and a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).In order to make this car look more distinguished compared to a "regular" Maybach, Brabus have added a new front bumper, custom grille, new rear bumper with integrated diffuser, 21" wheels and a luscious dual-tone full-leather interior.The cost of doing business? Roughly €500,000 ($536,000). Then again, with a name like the "Rocket", there was no way this was going to be reasonably priced.