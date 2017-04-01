Brabus Drops New Pics Of Mercedes-Maybach Rocket 900

In this day and age, the term super-saloon has never been more diverse than when you can have both extreme luxury as well as over-the-top performance in the same package.
The Brabus Rocket 900 is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S600 and is mainly aimed at people who look at a Mulsanne Speed and think "oh boy, I'd never make any of my meetings in time with this thing."
Let's get serious about it, though. In the end, this car packs a huge amount of power and since this Mercedes goes by the name Rocket 900, you can pretty much tell where things are heading.
Its biturbo V12 engine is good for 900 PS (888hp) and a whopping 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) of torque, leading to a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 3.7 seconds, and a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).
In order to make this car look more distinguished compared to a "regular" Maybach, Brabus have added a new front bumper, custom grille, new rear bumper with integrated diffuser, 21" wheels and a luscious dual-tone full-leather interior.
The cost of doing business? Roughly €500,000 ($536,000). Then again, with a name like the "Rocket", there was no way this was going to be reasonably priced.