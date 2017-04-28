Brabus Reminds Us What An SLS Roadster Should Look Like

Brabus first came out with their custom treatment for the open-top SLS back in 2011, so now, this tune has become sort of a modern classic.
The exterior of the car boasts a modified version of the carbon fiber aero kit that Brabus initially developed for the SLS coupe. The kit consists of a front spoiler, side skirts with illuminated Brabus logos, side air-vent trim, custom gas tank cap, a new rear bumper and a discreet boot lid spoiler.
In terms of performance, Brabus originally took the SLS from 571 PS (563 HP) to 611 PS (600 HP), resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph).
Brabus also added a high-performance titanium exhaust system that's 40% lighter than the stock unit, while additional hardware mods include the adjustable sport suspension for a lowered ride height (40 mm/1.6 in), plus a Front Lift system raising the front end of the SLS AMG Roadster by 50 mm (2 in) - though this was only an optional extra.
While we can't see this particular car's interior, it's safe to assume it's got Brabus' custom speedometer with a 400 km/h (250 mph) dial, plus the previously mentioned backlit logos and the tuner's typical custom upholstery.