Brand-New 2015 VW TDI Diesel Models Back On Sale After Modifications

VW’s remaining stock of 11,000 diesel-powered 2015 models in the U.S. is going on sale, after the company is done modifying them to meet EPA emissions standards.
The models in question are the Beetle, the Beetle Convertible, the Golf, the Golf SportWagen, the Jetta and the Passat, all of them powered by the EA288 2.0-litre TDI four-cylinder unit.
This represents the last chance for a dedicated diesel fan to buy a diesel VW in the U.S. as the company has pulled all of its diesel models from the market, for known Dieselgate-related reasons.
The now-repaired brand-new 2015 models might represent a great deal for customers as VW now offers them with zero percent financing and big discounts, according to a report from CarsDirect.
These discounts reach up to $8,500 in some cases while the zero percent financing is up to 72 months. "We will not be advertising the available incentives from our financing arm," said VW spokesperson Jeannine Ginivan.