Brand New Aston Martin DB11 Wrecked In Mexican Crash

A freshly-delivered Aston Martin DB11 has been badly damaged after crashing in the Benito Juárez area of Mexico City.
Local news outlet Lopez Doriga says that the crash occurred just 15 days after the British exotic hit the city’s streets and that it made contact with a Fiat 500.
Based on the images available, it appears as though the DB11 will be very expensive to repair with the front right wheel completely torn from the car. Additionally, it seems that the passenger front airbag has been deployed and some serious damage has been sustained to the passenger side front quarter panel.
It is alleged that the Aston Martin driver was speeding at the time of the accident.
Initially, there were reports that the Aston Martin was owned by the mayor of Pilcaya but he has denied such claims.
