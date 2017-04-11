British Mechanics Find Five Gold Bars In Ex-Iraqi Tank

Two mechanics in the United Kingdom have literally struck gold after finding five gold bullion bars in an ex-Iraqi army tank they were restoring.
The company, Tanks-A-Lot run by Nick Mead, purchased the Type 69 tank on eBay and soon after his team started stripping it down, machine gun ammo was found inside. Worried that a number of guns may have been hidden in the fuel tank, Mead started filming the operation as proof that any potential guns found were not owned by them.
However, there weren’t any guns in the diesel fuel tank. Instead, there were five, 12.5-pound gold bars worth approximately $1.2 million.
Speaking to The Sun, Mead said “We didn’t know what to do. You can’t exactly take five gold bullion bars down to Cash Converters without questions being asked, so we called the police.”
The police seized the bars for investigation and at this stage, the future of the bars remains up in the air. Mead also isn’t sure if he will receive a ‘finders’ percentage.
It is reported that the gold bars were looted by Iraqi soldiers in 1990 during the invasion of Kuwait.