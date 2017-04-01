Bugatti Atlantic Reimagined As The Grandest Of Modern Grand Tourers

Bugatti opted to follow up on the Veyron with a further evolution of the same format. What resulted is the Chiron, and we're glad for it. But that wasn't always the plan.
The Alsatian automaker also considered going with a front-engined sedan initially called the Galibier and subsequently tipped for production under the name Royale in reference to the Type 41 luxury saloon from the 1920s and '30s. But what if it had taken a different approach instead?
That's the apparent inspiration behind this design study by Israel-born, Japan-based designer Arthur B. Nustas – the same guy who gave us the Porsche 939 design. This one takes its cues from one of Bugatti's most legendary designs – the Type 57 Atlantic, of which only four were made and three survived.
Nustas' design blends elements from the Atlantic's form with modern flourishes from the Chiron, resulting in a grand tourer that would put the likes of the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Rolls-Royce Wraith to shame.
The hood is almost comically long, and we can't fully get on board with the trend among designers to blank out the side windows. But the design is rather stunning, both inside and out, and would make a fine counterpart (or successor) to the Chiron if Bugatti ever decides to take a different route.