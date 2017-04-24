Buick Hopeful Avenir Sub-Brand Can Mimic GMC's Denali Success

General Motors is hopeful that Buick’s new Avenir luxury sub-brand could mimic the success GMC’s line of Denali-badged vehicles have enjoyed.
The Avenir brand debuted with the 2018 Enclave crossover at the New York Auto Show and the carmaker believes that by adding more features and plusher interiors to its vehicles, it has massive potential in China, Autonews reports.
Since GMC’s similar Denali line-up was introduced in 1999, it has managed to account for 23 per cent of all GMC’s sales in the United States.
While discussing the success of Denali, vice president of Global Buick and GMC, Duncan Aldred, said that it was never rushed and that people shouldn’t expect overnight success for the Avenir brand.
“Denali was never forced. It was never rushed. That's probably pretty unique for GM, that we haven't kind of hurt something by trying to do it too quickly."
Buick will first introduce the Avenir range of options to its new Enclave crossover and while the automaker hasn’t decided if all of its vehicles will get Avenir versions, Aldred said the nameplate will spread down through the Buick line. This is expected to include the Envision crossover and the LaCrosse sedan in the near future.