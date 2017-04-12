Buick Shows Off Standard 2018 Enclave In NY, Thinks It Can Go After Audi's Q7

Joining the top-end 2018 Enclave Avenir at the New York Auto Show today are the standard versions of Buick's new mid-size SUV.
The base, Essence and Premium editions of the 2018 Enclave lack the Avenir's three-dimensional mesh grille, bespoke 20" wheels and fully-loaded interior, however they still pack plenty of clever features that should help them compete in the family SUV segment.
Sales of the new model will start in the fall of 2017. Buick will announce pricing and other details later on this year - though if you can't wait to see the car in person, all you have to do is head on over to the New York Auto Show.
"Enclave was introduced as a game-changer for the Buick brand and has since become one of our most successful and important vehicles," stated Buick & GMC exec, Duncan Aldred. "It set the tone for a more progressive Buick, helping change perception for us and serving as the standard-bearer of what our products stand for: smart, stylish luxury."
Buick says that compared to rivals such as the Acura MDX, the new Enclave's third row offers 5.6 extra inches (14.2 cm) of standard legroom. It also adds that it boasts 4.5 inches (11.4 cm) more than the Audi Q7 and nearly 3 inches (7 cm) more than the Infiniti QX60, in favor of third row passengers.
Those three SUVs are mentioned in Buick's press release, giving us an idea of where the automaker positions the Enclave in the market. While the MDX and QX60 do seem to be directly on its radar, we're not so sure if the Enclave will be cross-shopped with the Audi Q7 or any of the other European- luxury mid-size SUVs.
Still, Buick says that it has elevated the Enclave's quality. "Every detail of the all-new Enclave is designed to feel premium, well-crafted and integrated," added Helen Emsley, executive director of Buick & GMC Design. "Customers in feedback clinics have described it as having a 'sleek' appearance, which isn't typically a word associated with three-row SUVs."
Every 2018 Buick Enclave model features keyless entry & push-button start, hands-free power-programmable liftgate with a Buick tri-shield logo illuminating the ground, tri-zone automatic climate control, universal remote, six USB ports plus much more as standard. They also come with OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and five years of the OnStar Basic Plan free of charge. Using the infotainment system means operating a frameless 8" touchscreen display with Teen Driver, Rear Seat Reminder and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.
Powering the new Enclave is a 3.6-liter V6 engine with stop/start technology. Buick estimates that about 302 horses and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque will be sent to all four wheels with the help of a nine-speed automatic transmission. The new-gen SUV also has available intelligent AWD with active twin-clutch rear differential and a Buick-first switchable AWD function that helps improve control and efficiency.
As for its 5,000 lbs towing capacity, Buick says you'll be able to easily pull along a typical 21-foot sport boat in the 2018 Enclave.