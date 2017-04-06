Buying A Land Rover Defender Means Never Fearing Going Offroad Again

Let's face it, some cars are special simply because they were built with a specific purpose in mind, which then becomes part of their charm.
It also helps with depreciation, which is why Doug DeMuro proudly states how this 1997 US-spec Defender 90 can be worth about $70,000, as long as you're looking at a good specimen.
This particular one has also been perfectly restored, which shows not just from the exterior, but also the cabin - which genuinely looks to be in tip top condition.
Of course, DeMuro had to try and change that, which is why he didn't wait long in order to take his Defender out on a pleasant cruise...towards some very rough and potentially damaging terrain. As it so happens, the Defender was built for that type of a terrain and after watching this video, if feels as though it "struggled" way more on the highway than it did once it started taking on mud and rocks.
On the road, the Defender is loud and slow, shifts like it couldn't be bothered and steers imprecisely. DeMuro does say that other than those issues, he would recommend the Defender as a highway cruiser, though he says it with a smile on his face - so no.
In the end, this 1997 Defender was able to tackle the same rough surfaces as its fellow traveling companions, which in this case were a Wrangler, an F-150 Raptor and a Range Rover Sport.