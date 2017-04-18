BYD Dynasty Electric Concept Is A Surprisingly Good-Looking SUV

BYD is bringing the Dynasty concept to the Shanghai Auto Show, an electric SUV study penned by ex-Audi designer Wolfgang Egger.
The new BYD Dynasty concept was revealed at the company’s annual gala prior to the Shanghai Auto Show, where the company also repeated its promise to push its electrification agenda.
The Chinese company also revealed the electric Song EV300 and plug-in hybrid Song DM alongside the new Dynasty concept.
“The trend to go electric is already irreversible,” said Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD. “But where is the next growth area? There’s no doubt that it will be in consumer vehicles, most of them plug-in hybrid models.”
BYD hasn’t released yet any info on Dynasty’s electric powertrain. The electric prototype is the first car created by Wolfgang Egger, who was hired last year to lead BYD’s design department.
Egger is Audi’s former chief designer while he’s also known for his work in Alfa Romeo and Seat. He’s also credited with the gorgeous design of the limited Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione.
“Joining BYD provides an opportunity to help a young brand develop its design DNA as it looks to expand its global footprint,” said BYD Design Director Wolfgang Egger. “This concept vehicle will take BYD’s consumer vehicles in an exciting new direction, with design cues like its dragon-inspired exterior drawing inspiration from China’s rich cultural heritage.”
Images via 58che & CarNewsChina