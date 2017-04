Californian Uber Driver Arrested For Raping Woman In Car

PHOTO GALLERY

An Uber driver was placed in custody and is awaiting sentence after being charged with raping a female passenger.The alleged sexual assault occurred on March 30, when 36-year old Angel Sanchez picked up the woman after a work-related gathering in Newport Beach, California, reports, citing prosecutors.Sanchez drove his victim , whose identity remains undisclosed, to Santa Ana, before assaulting her in his minivan. Following the attack, she immediately ran outside and called 911.An Uber spokesperson commented about the incident, saying: "For his actions, Angel Sanchez faces a maximum sentence of 8 years in prison, if found guilty; in the meantime, he has been banned from driving for the ride sharing service similar episode occurred in Delhi , India, approximately 2 years ago, when an Uber driver took a female passenger to a remote place and raped her. The victim pressed charges and the man was eventually sentenced to life in prison.Following that incident, the company introduced safety measures and tightened driver checks.