Can We Interest You In A Very Rare 1988 BMW 320is M Tech?

There was a time when buying a car with an engine larger than 2 liters, literally meant paying an arm and a leg in several European countries, especially in the South, such as Italy and Portugal, due to tax regulations.
However, BMW found a way to beat the system by launching a rare version of the 3-Series E30, that adopted the M3's 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, de-stroked to just under 2.0 liters.
Baptized the 320is, it was produced in just a little over 2,500 units, making it a true automotive unicorn. Even more so in North America, as it was never imported here. But thanks to the 25 year import law, if you're in search for one in the USA, then you'll be glad to know that a 1988 example is looking for a new home, through an ad posted on eBay.
Not only that, but it's fitted with the sexy factory M Tech II bodykit. It's finished in Delphine Metallic, on top of an anthracite cloth interior, and comes with a sunroof, sports seats, electric windows, air conditioning, and other amenities that make it even more appealing. Its odo shows 123,000 miles (197,949 km).
At the time of writing, one enthusiast has expressed interest in purchasing it, by placing a $25,000 bid, but the reserve hasn’t been met, and with just over two days left before bidding ends, it could might have a hard time changing hands.