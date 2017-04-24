Can You Count How Many Laws This BMW M5 Driver Broke?

It has become sort of a thing for young owners of powerful BMWs to record their extreme and dangerous driving on public roads, and upload their hoonery onto the web.
This video shows an M5 F10 driver having one hand on the steering wheel and the other on the gearshift lever while his buddies hold onto the door handles and dashboard for their lives.
The guy holding the wheel has a few close calls, too close if you ask us, managing to panic his passengers, who don't seem to realize that their adrenaline rush could end in a split second, and that they're putting other lives at stake as well.
Now, we're not sure where this clip was shot, but we could be looking at Russia, or neighboring Georgia, which is where most of these type of videos have emerged from, in an attempt for boy racers to copy the bad example of Giorgi Tevzadze.