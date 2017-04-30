Canada Slaps Mitsubishi Electric With $13.4 Million Fine For Bid-Rigging Car Parts

Mitsubishi Electric has been fined $13.4 million by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice after pleading guilty to three counts of rigging bids.
In 2009, Canada’s Competition Bureau discovered that Mitsubishi had entered into illegal agreements with a competing Japanese car parts manufacturer in an attempted to determine who would win calls for bids issued by Honda and Ford for the supply of alternators and the supply of ignition coils for General Motors, Auto News reports.
Since the investigation was launched, a number of other members of the conspiracy have been fined. In April 2013, Yazaki Corporation was fined $30 million by the Bureau after pleading guilty to bid-rigging its contract of wire harnessed to Toyota and Honda.
In 2016, Nishikawa Rubber was fined $130 million in the U.S. after securing a contract with Toyota and Honda from 2000-2012 and Showa Corporation was also hit with a $13 million fine after supplying certain Honda models built in Canada with electric power steering gears.
Photos: Zac Estrada/Carscoops