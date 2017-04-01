Canadian Man Selling Property With Over 340 Vintage Cars

Typically, when you buy a house, you don't expect the previous owner to throw in their car as part of the deal. However, a property owner in British Columbia, Canada is doing just that and will actually throw in around 340 cars in the deal.
The property owned by Mike Hall located approximately one hour east of Kamloops, includes 5 acres of land, a renovated house, a 1,200 square-foot steel building, a 900 square-foot restoration shop and an auto salvage yard that currently holds over 300 vintage cars.
Speaking with Driving, Hall admitted that he didn't know exactly how many vehicles he owns but said they vary in value between $500 and $35,000 each.
“I started accumulating cars when I was 20. First it was 50 cars. Then the collection grew to 100. I bought more and more. It’s easy to buy them when you’re working. It’s like an addiction. With 100 cars, 200 seemed better, and now it’s well past 300,” he said.
Although Hall hasn't given a specific reason why he is selling the property and his hundreds of cars, he says that because he is now 60 years old, he doesn't have enough time to restore all of the cars.
So how much does it cost to purchase all of these asserts? The asking price currently sits at $1.45 million over at Century21.