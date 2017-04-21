Car Dragged By Semi For Miles In California!

While the driver of the sedan walked away unharmed, the fact that the truck driver didn't notice he was dragging another car along is astonishing - in a bad way.
It's one thing if the vehicle was somehow stuck in a blind spot, but in this case, it would seem all the trucker needed to do was check his drivers-side mirrors and he would have automatically spotted the car.
Unfortunately, the description of the video doesn't say how the accident occurred, just that once it happened, the semi kept driving for another four miles (6.4 km) before coming to a stop.
Also, despite the sedan driver's attempts at calling out for help, the truck driver didn't pull over until another car got in front of the truck. According to the California Highway Patrol, it appears this incident was not criminal in nature, which means everyone got to go home.
Still, four miles is a long way to drive while dragging another car along, especially when that car is clearly visible.