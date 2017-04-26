Cars 3 Trailer Shows Lightning McQueen Isn't Done Yet

Following a handful of teasers, Disney and Pixar have released the full-length trailer for Cars 3.
Set to hit theaters on June 16th, the third installment of the series appears to be a return to form as it drops wacky spy plot from the previous movie for a more traditional racing setup.
Disney is keeping details under wraps but the trailer makes it pretty clear that Lightning McQueen is reaching the end of his racing career and his manager is actively encouraging him to give up racing to keep his legacy intact. McQueen rejects the advice and is involved in a major accident which appears to seal his fate.
Undeterred by this setback, McQueen returns to Radiator Springs to enlist help from his friends. From there, he begins training at the Rusteze racing center with the help of Cruz Ramirez. The movie then culminates in a massive race between McQueen and newcomer Storm who is dominating the racing scene.
The movie features a number of familiar faces as well as new characters voiced by Kerry Washington and Nathan Fillion. There will also be a handful of cameos from racing drivers including everyone from Jeff Gordon to Lewis Hamilton.