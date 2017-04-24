Cars & Coffee Dodge Charger Showoff Slapped With Felony Charges

A driver leaving a Cars and Coffee event in Tennessee is facing some serious charges after he was filmed nearly hitting several onlookers.
According to the Franklin Police, 19-year-old Tahj Turnley is looking at a felony charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after he sped out of the event and nearly lost control of his Dodge Charger. As the police explained, "Turnley is seen driving with total disregard for the safety of bystanders, many of whom had to take evasive action to avoid being run over."
Police used the video to help find Turnley who is currently free on a $5,500 bond. He has a court date scheduled for May 4th and could be facing up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 according to Stan Bennett Law. Even if the charges are reduced to a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment, Turnley could still be facing up to 11 months and 29 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.
Regardless of the outcome of the case, events such as this have become a major problem and happen all too often. Thankfully, no one was injured this time around.
