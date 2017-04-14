Cars & Coffee In Italy Is Nothing But Exotics And Burnouts

In the U.S., Cars and Coffee events are often full of home grown cars like Mustangs, Corvettes and Camaros. In Italy however, things are done a little bit differently.
Over the weekend, Marchettino on YouTube attended Cars & Coffee Italy and witnessed some of the world’s finest supercars and hypercars ferociously accelerating away from the event, filling the air with tire smoke and the sound of screaming engines.
In the U.S. and many other places throughout the world, police would have swiftly cracked down on any hard accelerations and burnouts, but authorities at this event didn't seem to care, letting the drivers cause as much mayhem as they pleased.
Some of the most amazing cars in attendance included a Porsche Carrera GT, multiple Lamborghini Aventadors, Ferrari 458s, a Bugatti EB110 GT, Porsche 918 Spyder and even a Lancia Delta Integrale.