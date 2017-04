CarScoops Is Hiring A News Editor

info(at)carscoops.com

Essential Requirements

At least 2 years experience writing news for an automotive website or blog

automotive and news press sites

at least six complete articles per day

we are primarily looking for candidates based in the USA and Canada

How To Apply

info(at)carscoops.com

Please note that we may not be able to respond to all emails

Are you awith a petrol-fueled or electric-charged obsession about cars? Would you like a place to share your automotive insights, thoughts and ramblings with the rest of the online world?Well, you have come to the right place as we are looking to expand our team of writers withto cover weekday and/or weekend positions.Check our requirements below to see if you’re a fit. If you have any questions, please contact us directly atwith theAbility to research, proofread, fact-check and upload your own storiesUp-to-date on all the latest cars, technologies and events in the global auto industry.Working knowledge of the internet, social media tools and photo editing softwareCommit to, more during major car-related eventsA basic understanding of copyright lawsWilling to learn and adaptBe on the lookout forany time of the daySend us an email with the subject lineto(or just click here ) containingeach, withfrom car manufactures' press sites or your own shots, and/or embeddedTheshould include at least one unique and enticing automotive-related subject that will engage and entertain readers, plus a story on a newly introduced production or concept model.The next step is to(yes, you can attach your resume) along with a list of car sites, forums and social media networks that you visit on a daily basis to get your automotive fix.We promise to read every single piece and if we think you're a potential match,with more information.