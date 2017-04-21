Cheaper Base Honda Civic Type R May Arrive In 2018

Honda enthusiasts have had to wait decades for a Type R model to arrive in the U.S. and now it appears that if they want the lightest and cheapest variant available, they may have to wait until 2018.
According to Honda Pro Jason on Twitter, the 2018 Civic Type R will initially be sold exclusively Stateside in so-called Touring trim. It is reported that this will be the most premium Type R variant offered and it will inevitably be outfitted with a selection of luxuries that will surely make the hot hatch quite comfortable, but inevitably a touch heavier than it needs to be.
For those who don’t care about luxury and want the most capable of dynamic Civic Type R possible, they’ll have to wait until next year when a base model should hit the market and be free of any unnecessary creature comforts.
On paper, this base model may not be any faster than the Type R Touring. However, the placebo effect is a powerful thing and some may be swayed into the entry-level model if it feels that tiny bit more hardcore.
Sales of the Civic Type R Touring will kick off in late spring in the mid-$30,000 range. All trim levels will use an identical 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels.
PSA The 2017 Honda Civic Type R will be sold in the U.S in 1 trim (touring) only. I'm guessing that in '18 there will be a base & a Touring pic.twitter.com/EaQnmvqqqm— HondaPro Jason (@hondaprojason) April 19, 2017