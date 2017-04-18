Check Out The 10 Cars With The Best Interiors Of 2017

Offense sells tickets, goes to the old sports adage, but defense wins games. You might say the same about the exterior versus interior design of automobiles.
Because while the interior might not catch your attention at first, it is the part with which the driver interacts the most.
Knowing which cars have the best interiors, then, is important, and every year WardsAuto identifies the top ten. And it's just released its picks for 2017.
Here are the ten automobiles which the automotive arbiters singled out for having the best interiors in the business, not ranked but presented alphabetically:
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Bentley Bentayga
Buick LaCrosse
Honda CR-V
Lexus LC 500
Lincoln Continental
Maserati Levante
Mazda CX-9
Mini Countryman
Subaru Impreza
That's quite the varied list, including American, European, and Asian models. They range in price from under $30k to over a quarter-million dollars. And while the majority come from premium or luxury brands, the Honda, Mazda, and Subaru show that the Japanese, at least, know how to design interiors for the mass market as well as they do for the upper crust.
In a clear sign of the times, half of this year's winners are crossovers (of varying sizes). Four more are sedans (one alternatively available as a five-door hatch), but only one – the multiple award-winning Lexus LC 500 – is a two-door coupe. No genuine sports cars or convertibles here.
The only manufacturing group with multiple winners this year is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – specifically the Italian side of the equation – whose Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands both had their latest models featured. Impressive, considering that rival giants like the Volkswagen Group (Bentley Bentayga), Toyota (Lexus LC 500), and General Motors (Buick LaCrosse) each had only one, while several major automakers – including Hyundai, Nissan, and Daimler – didn't make the cut this year altogether.