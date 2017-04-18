Check Out New Citroen C5 Aircross' Hydraulic Cushion Suspension In Action

Citroen's latest and most important player in the SUV market bears the C5 Aircross moniker. One of its highlights is a function that will remind some of the defunct C6 - an innovative hydraulic suspension.
Dubbed 'Progressive Hydraulic Cushions', it waves goodbye to conventional dampers and springs, and replaces them with two hydraulic stops for each unit, promising a smoother and more comfortable ride.
The new suspension is detailed in a 1 minute and 35 seconds video that shows the SUV being driven around on a twisty mountain road, and leaving the tarmac for a brief moment to highlight the advantage of having the brand's Grip Control, which comes with five driving modes.
Besides this cool feature, Citroen has released additional videos that highlight other functions, such as the panoramic sunroof, hands-free opening tailgate, hill start descent control, adaptive cruise control with stop function, 360-degree camera system, and wireless smartphone charging.
Moreover, the French company also shows how their new C5 Aircross has evolved from the Aircross Concept that debuted two years ago, and how it differs from other new vehicles in their lineup, such as the C3 and C4 Cactus.