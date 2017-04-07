Chery Teases Tiggo Coupe Concept Bound For Shanghai

Chery's Shanghai auto show-bound Tiggo Coupe Concept is said to preview a future SUV to be positioned above their Tiggo 7 model.
While the Tiggo 7 does look fairly modern, we expect any future model shaped by this Coupe Concept to feature design elements borrowed from last year's FV2030 show car.
All we can deduct from these teasers is that the car will feature a sporty profile with pronounced fenders, a separate color for the roof and a large rear window spoiler, probably similar to the one we saw on the FV2030.
Unlike the FV2030 though, the Tiggo Coupe Concept is expected to ditch the gull-wing doors in favor of something a little bit more practical for an everyday SUV. Also, while that wide LED strip out front does look very concept-like, we wouldn't hold our breath for it making it into production.
According to LeBlog Auto, assuming this concept morphs in a flagship Tiggo 8 model (unofficial), it could presumably battle it out with rivals such as the Changan CS95, the Haval H7 and the Trumpchi GS7 - although none of those models are Coupe-like SUVs.
The 2017 Shanghai Auto Show opens its gates on April 21st in two weeks time.