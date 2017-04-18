Chery Tiggo Sport Coupe Concept's Steering Doubles As Video Game Controller In Autonomous Mode

Chery has unveiled the stylish and sporty Tiggo Sport Coupe Concept at the Shanghai Auto Show.
Described as an interpretation of the company's "ideal for the future Tiggo," the concept has a dynamic water flow design which features soft curves and muscular fenders.
Starting up front, we can see a bold fascia with LED headlights, large air intakes, and a black mesh grille. Moving further back, there's a rakish windscreen, slender LED taillights, and suicide rear doors which improve access to the passenger compartment.
The upscale styling carries over to the cabin as the crossover has 'floating' seats, a full-length center console, and two digital displays. A closer inspection reveals a beefy steering wheel, minimalist controls, and glass sky lights in the roof.
Since autonomous driving system are all the rage these days, Chery decided to equip the concept with some autonomous driving technology. The company declined to detail the system but revealed the steering wheel can be used to play video games while the car is in automatic driving mode. This probably won't please regulators but it is an interesting idea.