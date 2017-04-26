Chevrolet Bolt Owners Have Already Driven 4.5 Million Miles

Sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV only started in December but the current 3,492 owners have wasted no time in raking up 4,570,300 miles as of April 2nd.
Although a few thousand Bolts have been delivered to customers, most U.S. states have yet to receive GM's first affordable EV with a usable range. In fact, the hatchback is only currently available in California, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Virginia and Washington but will be available nationwide by the summer.
Chevrolet says that an average Bolt owner drivers about 53 miles daily and that already, 175,000 gallons of fuel have been saved by Chevrolet's environmentally concious.
In a statement, director of marketing for Chevrolet cars and crossovers Steve Majoros said “Our early Bolt EV customers are proving the crossover’s functionality, flexibility and long-range capabilities on a daily basis.
“Chevrolet committed to delivering a game-changing vehicle and we’ve done just that. As we continue our national rollout of the Bolt EV, we’re making electric driving accessible to even more drivers,” he said.
According to the EPA, the Bolt can travel 238 miles (383 km) on a single charge. It is powered by an electric motor producing 200 hp and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque and features a 60 kWh battery pack.