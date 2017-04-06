2018 Chevrolet Tahoe And Suburban Get Sporty RST Package

The Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban may be huge, bulky SUVs but that hasn’t stopped the automaker from adding some sporty touches to them with the new RST package.
The package, standing for Rally Sport Truck, provides Tahoe and Suburban customers with a selection of eye-catching new features and is aimed at those “who want a street performance look without sacrificing capability or refinement”, according to Chevrolet Truck marketing director Sandor Piszar.
Both Tahoe and Suburban RST models include a performance exhaust system from Borla which not only promises to sound good, but offers 28 per cent better exhaust flow, resulting in a 7-10 hp gain at the rear wheels. The SUVs can also be optioned with Brembo six-piston front calipers that bite down on huge 410 x 32 mm discs.
In the looks department, the changes are quite comprehensive. The RST packages add a body-color grille surround, gloss black grille, black roof rails, custom badging and 22-inch wheels with Bridgestone tyres.
Customers of the Tahoe RST will also be able to opt for the potent Performance Package. This pack consists of GM’s 6.2-liter V8 engine delivering 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque and is coupled exclusively with the company’s optional 10-speed automatic transmission, potentially allowing the Tahoe RST to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.7 seconds. Magnetic Ride Control suspension is also included.