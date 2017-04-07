Chevrolet Teases FNR-X Concept Before Shanghai Auto Show

A single teaser image has just been released of Chevrolet’s FNR-X concept, set to debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month.
At the Shanghai show two years ago, the carmaker unveiled the bold and wildly futuristic FNR autonomous EV concept and based on information currently available, it appears as though the FNR-X will be a development of that concept and potentially, a step closer to the production line.
The teaser shows that unlike the FNR concept, the new FNR-X doesn’t feature a front-end bathed in glass and instead adopts a more conservative design that wouldn’t look out of place on the streets of today. Among the key design details are LED headlights and daytime running lights, a gaping-wide front grille and a bonnet with menacing creases.
In typical concept car style, traditional wing mirrors have been replaced by a pair of small cameras.
Current word in Chinese media indicates that the FNR-X will premiere the company’s latest and greatest autonomous driving system.
Stay tuned for more details about the vehicle in the lead-up to the Shanghai Auto Show opening its doors.