Chevy Goes All Out In Track Testing 2018 Corvette ZR1

Chevrolet is clearly eager to make the 2018 Corvette ZR1 its fastest and most track-focused vehicle to date and in recent weeks, has been filmed testing out prototypes at circuits around the world, including the Nurburgring and Laguna Seca.
In the last few days, ZR1s have been screaming around the ‘Ring and were apparently so loud that the automaker had to fit special exhaust tips after the car is thought to have exceeded over 100 decibels while testing at the circuit. They may look weird, but even with them, the ZR1 is remarkably loud.
Based on what we’ve seen from spy shots, as well as videos like the one below, the last-hurrah for the front-engine Corvette will be something special. It appears as though it will be offered with a number of different aero packages, the most extreme of which will include a huge rear wing and an ankle-splitting front splitter.
At this stage, all indications point towards the ZR1 being outfitted with the twin-turbo LT5 V8 engine, rather than a modified example of the Z06’s supercharged V8. A horsepower figure that starts with the number 7 is inevitable and a seriously impressive Nurburgring lap time can be expected.
Tip of the hat to Michael de Jong!