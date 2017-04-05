Chevy Offers Corvette With Up To $8,000 Discounts Making Carbon Brakes Nearly Free

Chevrolet is offering up to $8,000 off select Corvette models and for those in the market for top-of-the-range variants, Christmas has come early.
From April 1, General Motors is giving a $5,000 discount on all Corvettes purchased with the optional Brembo carbon ceramic brakes. These brakes come standard in the Z07 Performance Package which typically costs $7,995 and also includes Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 tires and custom suspension tuning.
Alongside the $5,000 discount, a $1,000 Bonus Tag discount will be applied to vehicles that have sat in inventory for the longest. What’s more, current Corvette owners or lessees will receive an additional $2,000 loyalty rebate towards any new Corvette.
What this means is that select customers buying a new Corvette Z06 or Corvette Grand Sport can get the Z07 Performance Package effectively free of charge. Even if the $5,000 bonus is the only discount a customer receives, it will essentially make the Brembo carbon ceramic brakes a no cost option.
But there might be a drawback, one you should seriously consider. As pointed out by a Reddit forum user, your pocket might pinch when time comes to replace those fancy brakes. In the receipt shared by 'JaredFr0mSubway', you can see that the front pads alone (code 23198733) cost $1,066.92 before taxes.