Chevy's Selling Off A Bunch Of Corvettes From Its Collection

Automakers exist not only to make cars, but sell them too. (Or at least have their authorized dealers sell them on its behalf.) It keeps some in-house, but it doesn't need to hold on to all of them forever. Like this cadre of Corvettes, for example.
At its sale in Palm Beach starting today, Barrett-Jackson will be auctioning off no fewer than ten factory Corvettes (plus another handful of vehicles) from Chevy's own stockpile and the GM Heritage Collection.
The oldest among them is a 1990 C4 prototype set up in right-hand drive to evaluate potential export to the UK, Japan, and Australia. There's a 1993 C4 LT1 convertible with matching interior trim and the underside of the hood signed by all the assembly-line workers. And another '94 C4 equipped with a giant 572-cubic-inch (9.4-liter) crate engine.
They're joined by a yellow, C6-based Pacific concept with all manner of carbon-fiber components and other upgrades. There's also a 2016 Stingray and five Z06s showcased at various events across the country – including several with low VINs.
It's not all about the 'Vettes, though: there's a pair of Camaros – one from '93 with that same monster 572-ci V8 and another from '97 with a nearly-as-large 510-cubic-inch marine engine. And a pair of pickup trucks – including a short-wheelbase 2002 S-10 with the six-speed from a Camaro, and a 2000 Silverado SST with the soul of a Corvette (including its 6.6-liter V8).
Some of the more experimental vehicles are being sold with a “scrap” title and aren't certified for road use, but they all represent a rare opportunity to buy a unique vehicle straight from the factory – all the while whistling Johnny Cash's “One Piece At A Time.”