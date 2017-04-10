Chicago Car Thieves Are Now Targeting Parking Lots

Automotive thefts are continuing in Chicago and this time, the perpetrators have turned their attention away from dealerships and towards parking lots.
On Thursday last week, a group of five young men stole at least two cars from a valet service in a Gold Coast parking garage, including a silver 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Employees at the parking garage say that they are still attempting to determine exactly how many vehicles were stolen and while speaking with ABC 7 in Chicago, the parking attendant on duty at the time said he felt that he was being watched.
“ I'm kind of confused, unsettled. I'm trying to figure it out. I figured out that they came in with a small car, parked there and they were probably monitoring when I walk upstairs, so they drove in. They were probably watching me.
“It makes me angry, because I am the only one on shift. They took advantage of that,” he said.
Since the start of the year, at least seven car dealerships in and near Chicago have been targeted by a group of brazen thieves. Vehicles stolen include a number of Infinitis and premium German cars, including a Porsche 911.