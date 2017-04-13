Chinese-Built Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hits U.S. Shores

U.S. deliveries of the Chinese-built Cadillac CT6 Plug-In hybrid have just started, giving locals the first taste of a hybrid Cadillac since the discontinued ELR.
The main reason why Cadillac is building the CT6 Plug-In in China is that it allows the automaker to dodge high taxes the Chinese government slaps on imported cars. By building the CT6 Plug-In in China instead, it can export the vehicle internationally and into the United States on the cheap. Cadillac also expects the CT6 Plug-In to sell in higher numbers in China.
From the outside, the CT6 Plug-In looks identical to standard models. However, it is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine coupled to an electric variable transmission with two electric models. All up, this results in 335 hp and 432 lb-ft of torque and the 18.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack offers a zero-emissions driving range of 80 km (50 miles).
U.S. pricing for the CT6 Plug-In starts at $75,095 before any federal and tax credits for electric vehicles are applied.
Gas-powered CT6 models are currently produced at the marque’s Detroit-Hamtrack Assembly Plant.