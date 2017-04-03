Chinese Carmakers Targeting Premium Segments Of The U.S. Market

The Chinese may have earned a reputation of creating cheap cars but for consumers in the United States, these cheap cars from China are nowhere to be seen.
Rather than following the leads of Japanese and Korean carmakers, those from China aren’t intent on shaking up the U.S. car market with shoddy built hatchbacks and are instead targeting higher and more exclusive ends of the market.
Among the first of these will be Lynk & Co. The mobility company spawned out of Geely Automotive unveiled its first model, the 01, late last year with the claim that when it launches, it will be the world’s most connected car, offering owners the chance to share their vehicle when they don’t need it.
It’s not just Chinese-based automakers entering the U.S. market with premium vehicles. The likes of Faraday Future, Lucid Motors, NIO and Karma Automotive are all funded heavily by Chinese businesses and individuals and are all preparing to produce electrified vehicles to rival those from Tesla. Most will cost in excess of $100,000.
Speaking with Automotive News, Shaun Rein said that labor costs in China are on the rise and in some areas, now surpass those of Mexico and Brazil.
Additionally, the Chinese have proven themselves to be more than capable of building impressive and reliable cars in recent years. Among them include the Buick Envision and Volvo S60.