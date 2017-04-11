Chinese GWM WAY VV7 SUV Looks Like A Maserati Levante You Can Afford

These are the very first images we've seen of the new WEY VV7 (formerly the 01), set to hit Chinese streets towards the end of this month.
In its defense, it's not exactly a Maserati Levante clone, although it does remind us of the Italian SUV quite a bit. It also seems we're looking at some type of sporty version here, which features aggressive bumpers and four large exhaust tips.
For those who don't know, WEY is a luxury brand living underneath the Great Wall Motors umbrella, and while we can't fault them by saying the VV7 isn't surprisingly pleasant-looking, it's obviously not an original design.
This is even more evident once you take a look at its interior - we'll give you a full 0.5 seconds to realize which automaker they're ripping off there. Let's just say the cabin reminds us tremendously of an Audi A3, mixed in with a few other German products.
Surprisingly, the VV7 even comes with a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument panel, to go with its main infotainment display. The graphics don't seem all that bad, at least not from these images, courtesy of Autohome.
As for performance, according to Car News China, the VV7 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, good for 234 HP and 360 Nm (265 lb-ft) of torque, sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed automatic.