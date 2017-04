Chinese Inventor Builds Amphibious Car That Actually Works

VIDEO

It's not every day that one gets to see a man put his car on the river and sail it on the other side, but this is not your average motorist.Xiong Jian is a Chinese mechanic and inventor who used his knowledge and spare time to build an amphibious car , using parts from an old two-compartment vehicle and a minivan, which he constantly upgrades,reports.", the man says. "The unusual machine, which is the polar opposite of a Red Dot design candidate, is used every day on the Zhenzi River. It can carry up to four passengers and reach speeds of over 32 km/h (20 mph), the inventor says , and can also move backwards while in the water . However, since he is constantly working on making it better, it should soon reach a maximum sailing speed of up to 40 km/h (25 mph), while becoming less noisy.Luckily, despite his time-consuming project , Jian has the support of his wife: "", she says.