Chrome Red Porsche 918 Spyder Turns Heads On Miami Beach

In a place where exotic supercars and hypercars tend to blend in, this 918 Spyder with the Weissach Pack was turning every head in sight.
The car was spotted by Autogespot user Horse-Power, who wrote that he saw it drawing attention to itself in Miami Beach, a part of town that's no stranger to million dollar cars. Seriously though, there's somebody looking at this car in nearly every picture.
The reason for that isn't just the 918 Spyder's awesome exterior. That Chrome red wrap looks delicious enough to eat and the carbon trim added by the Weissach Pack is also worth noting.
If anyone needs reminding, going for the Weissach Pack means making your 918 Spyder a little bit faster than stock. It's about 40 kg (88 lbs) lighter with the pack and faster to 62 mph (100 km/h) by about 0.2 seconds (2.6 seconds sprint).
It will also get to 124 mph (200 km/h) half a second quicker than the regular 918, and needs 2.1 fewer seconds to reach 186 mph (300 km/h).